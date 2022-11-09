Holiday Food Drive
Near-record highs today will give way to a cold blast this weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees with more sunshine today. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 50s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: It will stay mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will bring clouds and a cool down. There may be a stray shower along the front Friday morning, but it’s a small chance. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in 30s Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will feel much colder with high temperatures in the mid 40s to around 50. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s Saturday and Sunday night. Frost will be likely. It will remain cool early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

