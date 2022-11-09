MPD says thief caught on camera stealing ring valued over $8K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One suspect is wanted after a ring worth over $8,000 was stolen from Zales Jewelry store on Monday.

The unknown male suspect walked into the Zales Jewelry store on 2700 Germantown Parkway and asked to see a ring. After looking at the ring, the suspect ran out of the store without paying, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male, 25-30 years of age, wearing a dual-colored hat, a black jacket, a white t-shirt, ripped/tethered jeans and light-colored shoes.

The stolen ring was gold and contained several diamonds.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

