MPD: Man charged with reckless driving while child unrestrained in car

Davion Green
Davion Green(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department charged a man for reckless driving while his child was in the car unrestrained on Monday night.

Officers saw a driver, Davion Green, 23, in a Chevy Malibu recklessly traveling eastbound on Barron Avenue, said MPD.

According to the affidavit, MPD pulled over Green on Monday evening and observed a strong order of marijuana coming from the Chevy Malibu.

Officers say a child was in the front seat without a child seat and safety belt.

During the stop, officers overheard on dispatch about a hit-and-run at Barron Avenue and Baltimore Street, where a Chevy Malibu struck a car heading eastbound on Barron Avenue.

The affidavit states MPD found marijuana, a black 9mm handgun, and a digital scale in Green’s car.

Green is charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing a firearm during the commission, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia driving while license suspended, violation of child restraint law, reckless driving, and obedience to a traffic control device.

