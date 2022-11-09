MPD: Man charged with reckless driving while child unrestrained in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department charged a man for reckless driving while his child was in the car unrestrained on Monday night.

Officers saw a driver, Davion Green, 23, in a Chevy Malibu recklessly traveling eastbound on Barron Avenue, said MPD.

According to the affidavit, MPD pulled over Green on Monday evening and observed a strong order of marijuana coming from the Chevy Malibu.

Officers say a child was in the front seat without a child seat and safety belt.

During the stop, officers overheard on dispatch about a hit-and-run at Barron Avenue and Baltimore Street, where a Chevy Malibu struck a car heading eastbound on Barron Avenue.

The affidavit states MPD found marijuana, a black 9mm handgun, and a digital scale in Green’s car.

Green is charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing a firearm during the commission, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia driving while license suspended, violation of child restraint law, reckless driving, and obedience to a traffic control device.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.