Miss. murder suspect captured in Memphis by U.S Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and a felony charge for evading arrest.

The Drew (Mississippi) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, 23-year-old Stanely Self on Oct. 6 with the assistance of the U.S Marshal Gulf Coastal Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) in Oxford, Mississippi, to help locate Self. The GCRFTF then requested assistance from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis, after receiving information that Self was in the area.

The TRVFTF, Memphis Police Fugitive and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team went to a house on Lowell Avenue in Memphis to apprehend Self.

Police spotted him through the back window of the house.

After making announcements police entered the home at the front door. Self, along with four other people, were detained in the household by police.

One of the individuals detained, 36-year-old Tyrone Johnson, was found to have a domestic violence warrant out of Shelby County and was taken into custody along with Self. No other individuals had outstanding warrants.

