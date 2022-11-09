Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Miss. murder suspect captured in Memphis by U.S Marshals

Stanley Self
Stanley Self(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and a felony charge for evading arrest.

The Drew (Mississippi) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, 23-year-old Stanely Self on Oct. 6 with the assistance of the U.S Marshal Gulf Coastal Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) in Oxford, Mississippi, to help locate Self. The GCRFTF then requested assistance from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis, after receiving information that Self was in the area.

The TRVFTF, Memphis Police Fugitive and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team went to a house on Lowell Avenue in Memphis to apprehend Self.

Police spotted him through the back window of the house.

After making announcements police entered the home at the front door. Self, along with four other people, were detained in the household by police.

One of the individuals detained, 36-year-old Tyrone Johnson, was found to have a domestic violence warrant out of Shelby County and was taken into custody along with Self. No other individuals had outstanding warrants.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Crime scene at Travelodge by Wyndham
5-month-old found dead in hotel
Decision 2022
Election Results: The latest results in the Mid-South
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Unknown suspect caught on camera
MPD says thief caught on camera stealing ring valued over $8K
Pamela Crawley West charged with aggravated arson
Affidavit: Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, leaves 7 people inside
Ramon McGhee charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm
Suspect charged in shooting at Bartlett gas station