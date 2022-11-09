Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!

For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair.

For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for his fourth term.

For Lakeland, Josh Roman is selected to replace Mayor Mike Cunningham.

