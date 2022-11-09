Marco McClendon re-elected as West Memphis Mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marco McClendon will keep his position as West Memphis mayor.

He came into office in 2019 and started his career in public service in 2003 as the youngest elected city council member in the state of Arkansas.

McClendon will serve as the 14th Mayor of West Memphis.

