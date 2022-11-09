Holiday Food Drive
Marco McClendon re-elected as West Memphis Mayor

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marco McClendon will keep his position as West Memphis mayor.

He came into office in 2019 and started his career in public service in 2003 as the youngest elected city council member in the state of Arkansas.

McClendon will serve as the 14th Mayor of West Memphis.

The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
