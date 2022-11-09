Holiday Food Drive
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a scratch-off ticket into a $3 million prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Carvent Webb purchased a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off at a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

Webb’s ticket ended up hitting the $3 million jackpot.

Lottery officials said Webb traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh earlier this week to collect his prize, choosing the lump-sum payout of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Webb walked with $1,272,722.

According to the lottery, the Fabulous Fortune scratch-off game debuted in July with six prizes worth $3 million along with 18 prizes valued at $100,000.

This week has been record-setting when it comes to lottery jackpots. According to The Associated Press, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion jackpot on Tuesday after more than three months without anyone hitting that top prize.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
West Memphis, Arkansas Mayor Marco McClendon
Arkansas voters consider recreational marijuana
Davion Green
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
