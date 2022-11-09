Man faces 13 charges after assaulting and kidnapping woman over lottery ticket, deputies say

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing 13 charges, nine of them being felony charges, after deputies say he beat and kidnapped a woman Tuesday night over a lottery ticket that supposedly belonged to him.

Deputies say 43-year-old Dontrell Hanes lived with the victim in Cordova at the time of his arrest. In 2021, Hanes was charged with domestic violence against the same woman and was identified as her ex-boyfriend in that case.

On Tuesday night, at 11:42 p.m., the victim called deputies under the guise that she was calling her daughter and told Shelby County detectives that she was being held captive by Hanes at an Exxon gas station on Mount Moriah Road against her will.

According to the affidavit, earlier that night, Hanes was upset because the victim supposedly had a lottery ticket that belonged to him and Hanes felt that he was owed money from her.

He confronted her at their home, where she spoke with him through the front door, not allowing him to enter, she told deputies.

When the woman’s son left the home, the garage door was opened and Hanes then went into the garage and forced himself into the home by kicking in the door.

He then dragged the victim into the bathroom where he beat her with closed fists and choked her until she could not breathe, she told deputies.

The affidavit says he then dumped the contents of her purse on the kitchen floor while asking for money.

Hanes then told her “she was coming with him.”

When she refused, he dragged her through the house, causing her to latch onto furniture to keep him from taking her outside. She eventually complied with his demands and got into his car with him.

She told deputies that while in the car, Hanes said he was going to go to Orange Mound “to shoot up someone’s house.” She said she saw him grab a loaded handgun from beneath the driver’s seat and hide it on his person.

The affidavit says they then went to Horn Lake, Mississippi, to get food from Burger King, where he continued to ask her for money after he bought the food with his own money. She told deputies he specifically asked for $10,000.

She told him she did not have that kind of money, and he told her “if she tried to leave, this would not end well.”

Hanes continued to travel and would not tell the victim where she was or where they were going.

At some point, Hanes took her phone, and she repeatedly begged for it back so that she could call her family, she told deputies.

When he finally gave the phone back, it was then that she called for police. She told detectives over the phone that Hanes would not tell her where she was, and they had to ping the phone for her location.

Detectives reportedly heard Hanes say over the phone, “Why they want to know where you are?”

The woman told detectives she was in fear for her life.

Detectives eventually made the scene to the gas station where they found both Hanes and the victim in his car. When detectives made contact with him, he then became verbally and physically aggressive and reportedly assaulted them.

Detectives were able to recover the handgun he hid on his person during the assault, which was reported stolen out of Georgia in 2016.

He was eventually detained and paramedics made the scene to treat the victim for her injuries.

Hanes was transported to Methodist Germantown where he was treated for minor injuries sustained from the victim fighting back.

He was then transported to 201 Poplar.

Deputies say Hanes had convictions out of Georgia on cocaine possession.

Hanes is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault, possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, theft of property valued between $1,000-$2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting official detention, and four counts of aggravated assault to a first responder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

