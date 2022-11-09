Man in custody after shooting inside home and at vehicles

TIPTON, CO., Tenn. (WMC) - On Nov. 3, gunshots were fired at a residence and into vehicles according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting took place at a house on Sanford Rd. in regard to a domestic disturbance.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Lindsey who had gotten into a dispute with his father―during the altercation deputies say. Lindsey retrieved a gun from inside the home and started shooting. He then proceeded outside where he then threatened his father and fired multiple rounds at vehicles and also inside the home.

Lindsey’s mother was in the home as the shots were being fired and he fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

Detectives were called to the residence to conduct an investigation―Lindsey then returned to the home where he was taken into custody.

“This is a case of domestic situation that turned violent quickly. Luckily no one was seriously injured during Lindsey’s careless shooting spree. I am thankful that his parents were not physically harmed during his fit of rage and that our deputies and detectives were still on the scene to take him into custody when he came back to the home. A domestic violence call is one of the most common calls we answer daily, but it is also one of the most dangerous for our men and women as they are responding and going into a volatile situation often time. I’m glad everyone is okay and Lindsey will now answer for his actions.”

Lindsey has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. He has a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.

