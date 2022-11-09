Holiday Food Drive
Man in custody after shooting inside home and at vehicles

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TIPTON, CO., Tenn. (WMC) - On Nov. 3, gunshots were fired at a residence and into vehicles according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting took place at a house on Sanford Rd. in regard to a domestic disturbance.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Lindsey who had gotten into a dispute with his father―during the altercation deputies say. Lindsey retrieved a gun from inside the home and started shooting. He then proceeded outside where he then threatened his father and fired multiple rounds at vehicles and also inside the home.

Lindsey’s mother was in the home as the shots were being fired and he fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

Detectives were called to the residence to conduct an investigation―Lindsey then returned to the home where he was taken into custody.

Lindsey has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. He has a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.

