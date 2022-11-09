Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Juvenile rushed to hospital after shooting in Frayser

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Wednesday morning.

MPD says officers responded to the shooting on Lewier Street in Frayser.

Memphis Fire Department confirms a juvenile victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but their condition is unknown.

We are working to learn more information about this incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Decision 2022
Election Results: The latest results in the Mid-South
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Crime scene at Travelodge by Wyndham
5-month-old found dead in hotel

Latest News

Flu vaccine
Free flu shots available at 7 clinics across Shelby County
201 Poplar
Commissioner to present resolution requesting state funding for Shelby County jail enhancements
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Recreational marijuana a no-go in Arkansas
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/9