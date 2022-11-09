Juvenile rushed to hospital after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Wednesday morning.

MPD says officers responded to the shooting on Lewier Street in Frayser.

Memphis Fire Department confirms a juvenile victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but their condition is unknown.

We are working to learn more information about this incident.

