Free flu shots available at 7 clinics across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials want to keep you protected this flu season.

Flu shots from the Shelby County Health Department will begin being administered Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seven clinics across Shelby County will be offering free flu vaccines.

SCHD Immunization Clinic | 814 Jefferson Ave.

Cawthon Clinic | 100 Haynes

Collierville Clinic | 167 Washington St.

Hickory Hill Clinic | 6590 Kirby Crt. Cove

Millington Clinic | 8225 Highway 51 N.

Shelby Crossing Clinic | 1826 Sycamore View Rd.

Southland Mall Clinic | 1287 Southland Mall

You don’t need an appointment just drive up and prepare to roll up your sleeve.

We are in the thick of flu season across the nation right now.

As of last Friday, the CDC reported there have been more than a million flu cases, 13,000 hospitalizations and more than 700 deaths from the flu in the U.S. this season.

We are seeing the same scary trend in Shelby County.

Just last week, the Shelby County Health Department reported nearly 90 cases across the county.

As of Tuesday, there have been close to 20 cases reported just this week.

The numbers seem to be growing as we get further into the fall and winter seasons.

But this is not the only health concern right now across the nation.

Health officials are also battling RSV, and still -- COVID-19.

While there’s no vaccine for children battling RSV, health officials say ages 6 months old or older should get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 to help them stay healthy.

