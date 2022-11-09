First Alert to a weekend cold blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have another warm and sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A few clouds will move in tonight and low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will bring clouds and a cool down. At this time, we are not forecasting rain with the front on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Lows will be in 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will feel much cooler this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s over the weekend and frost will be likely. It will be sunny and dry this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The cold air will stick around at the start of next week with highs in the lower 50s on Monday. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s by Wednesday.

