Election Results: The latest results in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Polls are closing across the Mid-South and Action News 5 will have the results for all the big races in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Click here to follow along with the latest results across the area.

Click here to see the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.