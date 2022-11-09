Holiday Food Drive
Digital Exclusive: Expert shares Mid-South rental trends

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research from Rent shows prices dropping nationally.

“The dips we’re seeing are from October numbers and so that’s right in line with when those rents start to drop,” said Jon Leckie of Rent. “So, hopefully rent will continue to sort of drop or at least moderate through the cooler months and then we’ll see what the housing market is doing in the spring and summer to see if those rents come back up or if they kind of continue to flatten out.”

Leckie joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the latest data and trends.

“It’s great now that some of these prices are starting to come down, but if we want to solve this problem sort of long-term, I think we really got to build some more,” Leckie said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

