Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler highlights downtown dining week

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about downtown dining week.

Chandler shared more about what people can expect, along with some tips to get the most out of a dining week like this.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Decision 2022
Election Results: The latest results in the Mid-South
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Crime scene at Travelodge by Wyndham
5-month-old found dead in hotel

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler highlights downtown dining week
Digital Exclusive: Expert shares Mid-South rental trends
Digital Exclusive: Expert shares Mid-South rental trends
Scene of shooting on Lewier Street in Frayser
13-year-old injured after shooting in Frayser