Come razzle dazzle at Orpheum Soiree November 18

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre is preparing to host its biggest fundraiser.

This year the Orpheum Soiree is taking a page from the hit Broadway show Chicago.

Orpheum Theatre President and CEO Brett Batterson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how they will be transforming the Orpheum into an after-hours speakeasy.

Event goers can expect to enjoy specialty cocktails, food from your local favorites, a silent disco, and silent auction.

Tickets are $125. Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

