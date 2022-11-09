Bluff City Life: Tues., 08 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Special Camp For Young People Who Stutter

Jennifer McGrath | Vice President of Education & Community Engagement at Orpheum Theatre Group

From Venezuela To Memphis: A Chef’s Origin Story

Alejandro Romero | Chef at Sabor Caribe

Celebrating Downtown Memphis Restaurants

Alejandro Romero | Chef at Sabor Caribe

His & Her Holiday Gift Guide

Lamar McCubbin | President at Sissy’s Log Cabin

Sponsored by Sissy’s Log Cabin

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Unique Fairy Garden Nestled In Memphis pt. 1

Pamela Martin | President at Memphis Garden Club

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Simple Steps To Creating A Fairy Garden pt. 2

Pamela Martin | President at Memphis Garden Club

Holiday Grocery Shopping Made Easy & Affordable

Kae Lani Palmisano

Sponsored by Aldi

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Decor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.