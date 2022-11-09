Bluff City Life: Tues., 08 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
A Special Camp For Young People Who Stutter
Jennifer McGrath | Vice President of Education & Community Engagement at Orpheum Theatre Group
From Venezuela To Memphis: A Chef’s Origin Story
Alejandro Romero | Chef at Sabor Caribe
Celebrating Downtown Memphis Restaurants
Lamar McCubbin | President at Sissy’s Log Cabin
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Unique Fairy Garden Nestled In Memphis pt. 1
Pamela Martin | President at Memphis Garden Club
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Simple Steps To Creating A Fairy Garden pt. 2
Pamela Martin | President at Memphis Garden Club
Holiday Grocery Shopping Made Easy & Affordable
