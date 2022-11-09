Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Fri., 04 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Focus On Poverty Reduction In Memphis

Stephen Green | Chief Development Officer at Agape Child & Family Services

Sherry Mackey | Director of Communications & Marketing at Agape Child & Family Services

Making Sign Language Apart Of Early Childhood Education

Sonia Washington | Center Director at The Learning Experience In Collierville

Helping Family Caregivers Navigate Their Journeys

Janice Williams | Author of ‘Caregiving and Understanding Respite’

Grind, Sip, Repeat At Grind City Coffee XPO

Daniel Lynn | Co-Founder & Coordinator; Director of Communications & Marketing at Grind City Coffee XPO

Luxury Living For Active Adults 55+

Travis Duffey | Senior Sales Consultant at Avenida Watermarq

Sponsored by Avenida Watermarq

Helping Exonerate The Wrongfully Incarcerated

Jessica Van Dyke | Executive Director & Lead Counsel at Tennessee Innocence Project

Crash Course In Latte Art

Kaia Molica | Head Roaster at Vice & Virtue; Memphis Coffee Community

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Crime scene at Travelodge by Wyndham
5-month-old found dead in hotel
Decision 2022
Election Results: The latest results in the Mid-South
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

A Unique Fairy Garden Nestled In Memphis
Bluff City Life: Tues., 08 November
Improving Awareness About Pancreatic Cancer
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 09 November pt. 1 of 8
Mid-South Hero: Leshundra Robinson
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 09 November pt. 2 of 8
What's New Memphis, TEDX Is Coming Soon
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 09 November pt. 3 of 8