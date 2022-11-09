Bluff City Life: Fri., 04 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
A Focus On Poverty Reduction In Memphis
Stephen Green | Chief Development Officer at Agape Child & Family Services
Sherry Mackey | Director of Communications & Marketing at Agape Child & Family Services
Making Sign Language Apart Of Early Childhood Education
Sonia Washington | Center Director at The Learning Experience In Collierville
Helping Family Caregivers Navigate Their Journeys
Janice Williams | Author of ‘Caregiving and Understanding Respite’
Grind, Sip, Repeat At Grind City Coffee XPO
Daniel Lynn | Co-Founder & Coordinator; Director of Communications & Marketing at Grind City Coffee XPO
Luxury Living For Active Adults 55+
Travis Duffey | Senior Sales Consultant at Avenida Watermarq
Sponsored by Avenida Watermarq
Helping Exonerate The Wrongfully Incarcerated
Jessica Van Dyke | Executive Director & Lead Counsel at Tennessee Innocence Project
Kaia Molica | Head Roaster at Vice & Virtue; Memphis Coffee Community
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.