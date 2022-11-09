Bluff City Life: Fri., 04 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Focus On Poverty Reduction In Memphis

Stephen Green | Chief Development Officer at Agape Child & Family Services

Sherry Mackey | Director of Communications & Marketing at Agape Child & Family Services

Making Sign Language Apart Of Early Childhood Education

Sonia Washington | Center Director at The Learning Experience In Collierville

Helping Family Caregivers Navigate Their Journeys

Janice Williams | Author of ‘Caregiving and Understanding Respite’

Grind, Sip, Repeat At Grind City Coffee XPO

Daniel Lynn | Co-Founder & Coordinator; Director of Communications & Marketing at Grind City Coffee XPO

Luxury Living For Active Adults 55+

Travis Duffey | Senior Sales Consultant at Avenida Watermarq

Helping Exonerate The Wrongfully Incarcerated

Jessica Van Dyke | Executive Director & Lead Counsel at Tennessee Innocence Project

Crash Course In Latte Art

Kaia Molica | Head Roaster at Vice & Virtue; Memphis Coffee Community

