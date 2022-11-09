Bill Lee projected to win in re-election bid for Tennessee governor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Incumbent Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) is projected to win in the reelection bid for leader of the Volunteer State, the Associated Press and NBC announced Tuesday night.

The votes are still counting, but so far, Lee takes the lead against Democratic candidate Jason Martin and eight other independent candidates.

Lee has served as the 50th governor of Tennessee since 2019.

