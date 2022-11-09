Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Internet no-go’s to keep children safe online

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Most children have a digital footprint before they’re even born. Studies reveal that kids will have over 1,000 pictures of themselves on social media before their fifth birthday.

While posting pictures of little ones can be a convenient way to share milestones with friends and family, there are some dangers parents should be aware of.

Identity theft is one big concern. Criminals only need a child’s name, address and birthday to steal their persona. Images and captions of kids often contain this info.

First-day of-school posts are especially risky because parents can unknowingly reveal sensitive information like teachers’ names, the school’s name and even house numbers.

Posting pics of your kids online can also attract child predators who use info like your child’s favorite color or aspirations to groom them. Also, many pornographic pictures of children online are taken from social media sites and photoshopped or retouched.

If you do decide to post pictures of your children, experts say to keep the details to a minimum. Check the background of photos to make sure there aren’t any hints about where you live.

Never include teacher or school names. Also, confirm your privacy settings on your pages to make sure they aren’t set to public. It’s also a good idea to ask friends and family members to refrain from using photos or videos of your child.

Lastly, if your child is over age four, ask for their permission before posting a picture.

Another thing to watch out for is devices in your home, like Nest or Alexa, that take in digital data and share it with a software application. Experts say these, too, can pose privacy issues as they capture video and record kids’ voices.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Decision 2022
Election Results: The latest results in the Mid-South
Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year when he was fatally shot...
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
Crime scene at Travelodge by Wyndham
5-month-old found dead in hotel

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Young voices change politics
According to the CDC, flu activity is currently highest in the South and Southeast.
Shelby County Health Department offering free flu vaccines amid high rate of emergency room visits
With early voting underway in Arkansas, voters will decide on if the Natural State will have a...
Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana
Best Life
Best Life: Retirees and inflation