Affidavit: Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, leaves 7 people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of setting a house on fire after an argument over a hamburger is in jail.

Shelby County Jail records show 54-year-old Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.

The house on Burr Road was reportedly set ablaze on Nov. 4 after West had an argument with a woman that lasted several minutes over a hamburger, according to an affidavit.

The woman, who is wheelchair bound, reportedly told officers West said, “Have fun getting out the house, (explicative)” before slamming the door and going outside.

Moments later flames were seen coming from the porch.

Investigators say a witness saw West use a cigarette lighter to set a plastic bag of clothes sitting on the porch on fire. She then left the scene.

The affidavit says there were four adults and three children inside the home at the time of the fire.

West’s bond is set at $30,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.