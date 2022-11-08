Your First Alert to a big warm up ahead of a very big chill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm, dry air will be in place for much of the week keeping temperatures well above average ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures to well below average for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 60.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

