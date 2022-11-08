Holiday Food Drive
Unseasonably warm the next few days with a big change by the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a nice Election Day with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will remain northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: east at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees with more sunshine. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s Wednesday night

LATE WEEK: It will stay mostly sunny with highs in the 70s Thursday, but a cold front on Friday will bring clouds and a cool down. There may be a stray shower along the front Friday morning, but it’s a small chance. High temperatures on Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will feel much colder this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s over the weekend. Frost will be likely.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

