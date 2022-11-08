Tigers men’s soccer advances in AAC Tournament

Holiday Food Drive
(WTOK)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers men’s soccer team has upset 4th-ranked Tulsa in overtime 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament.

After falling behind 1-Nil, Memphis ties the match in the 50′ when Alberto Cruz connected on a penalty kick for his seventh of the season.

The Tiger defense would hold steady throughout the remainder of the second half and force overtime.

Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos would net the game-winning goal in the 99′ after Hayden Anderson sent a ball into the box and find dos Santos for a header.

Memphis goalkeeper Colin Welsh would make two game-saving stops in the second overtime to book the Tigers’ ticket to the semi-final match.  

The UofM now advances to the semifinals against Florida International.

That match is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. in Miami.

