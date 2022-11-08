Holiday Food Drive
Teen arrested for shooting that killed 17-year-old, wounded toddler

A memorial was left behind at the scene of the shooting.
A memorial was left behind at the scene of the shooting.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest after a fatal shooting near Downtown last month.

A 17-year-old was killed after the shooting on Exchange Avenue on October 30. A 3-year-old was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Ray Armstrong, 16, was later taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

