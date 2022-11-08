Holiday Food Drive
Sunny and warmer now, but temperatures drop this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few clouds this morning, but those will be gradually clearing out. Some areas in north Mississippi have patchy fog this morning, but that will clear by 9 am. We will have sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. It will remain clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees Wednesday with sunshine. It will stay sunny with highs in the 70s Thursday, but a cold front on Friday will bring clouds and a cool down. At this point ,we are not forecasting much rain with the front on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will feel much cooler this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s over the weekend and frost will be likely.

NEXT WEEK: The cold air will stick around next week with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s.

