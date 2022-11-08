Holiday Food Drive
Police say man’s Tesla stolen from restaurant parking lot, 4 suspects at large

Police suspect all four suspects are between 18 and 24 years of age.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they say stole a Tesla from the parking lot of Osaka Japanese Cuisine on Poplar Avenue Saturday night.

Police say when the car’s owner left the restaurant that night, he discovered his Tesla was missing from the parking lot.

Police say the car was tracked and found 10 minutes away via its built-in GPS system.

Video surveillance from the Tesla’s built-in cameras revealed that four young men dressed in all black pulled up next to the parked Tesla in a four-door, black Infiniti sedan.

Police say the suspects then approached the car and were able to gain access and drove away with both cars.

Police would not comment on how the suspects were able to start the electric car.

  • Suspect No. 1 is described as wearing a denim jacket, black shirt, and dreads pulled into a ponytail.
  • Suspect No. 2 is described as wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and a ski mask-style black hat.
  • Suspect No. 3 is described as wearing a black jacket with tan sleeves and a ski mask-style hat.
  • Suspect No. 4 is described as wearing a black hoodie with a black skull cap, and possibly had braces.

Their car is described as a black Infiniti, possibly a 2015 Infiniti Q40, with a possible Tennessee tag 7P4-8X3.

Police ask those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

