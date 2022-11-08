Pedestrian hit on North Hollywood St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating after a pedestrian was hit on North Hollywood Street.

A man was struck in Hyde Park and taken to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, said police.

MPD has one person detained.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.