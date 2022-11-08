Holiday Food Drive
Pedestrian hit on North Hollywood St.

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating after a pedestrian was hit on North Hollywood Street.

A man was struck in Hyde Park and taken to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, said police.

MPD has one person detained.

