MPD investigating ‘wounding call’ leaving 1 dead, 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a “wounding call” was reported near Whitehaven Tuesday morning.

Investigators say officers received the call around 7:45 a.m. and responded to the scene at West Levi Road and Hammett Drive.

One person died on the scene. A second person reportedly arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.

