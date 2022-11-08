Holiday Food Drive
Memphis women’s soccer gets 5th straight NCAA Tournament assignment

UofM women's soccer
UofM women's soccer(UofM Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the 5th straight year.

The team will play at Atlantic 10 Champion Saint Louis at a date and time to be determined.

Saint Louis is 20-1 and winners of 18 straight.

The Tigers won their second straight American Athletic Conference Championship Sunday with a 1-Nil overtime victory against SMU.

Memphis has won three of the last five AAC Tournament Titles.

