Memphis women’s soccer gets 5th straight NCAA Tournament assignment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the 5th straight year.

The team will play at Atlantic 10 Champion Saint Louis at a date and time to be determined.

Saint Louis is 20-1 and winners of 18 straight.

The Tigers won their second straight American Athletic Conference Championship Sunday with a 1-Nil overtime victory against SMU.

Memphis has won three of the last five AAC Tournament Titles.

