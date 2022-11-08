Memphis women’s soccer gets 5th straight NCAA Tournament assignment
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the 5th straight year.
The team will play at Atlantic 10 Champion Saint Louis at a date and time to be determined.
Saint Louis is 20-1 and winners of 18 straight.
The Tigers won their second straight American Athletic Conference Championship Sunday with a 1-Nil overtime victory against SMU.
Memphis has won three of the last five AAC Tournament Titles.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.