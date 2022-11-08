Holiday Food Drive
Memphis Tigers Women fall to Columbia 77-69 in season opener

(WMC Action News 5)
By Doc Holliday
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball team lost their season opener 77-69  to Columbia at home Monday night. 

The Tigers led 18-9 after the first quarter, but Columbia took control from there.

The Lions outscored Memphis 27-15 in the fourth quarter to walk away with the upset win.

Maddie Griggs led the Tigers with 18 points while Jamirah Shutes finished with 17.

