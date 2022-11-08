Memphis Tigers Women fall to Columbia 77-69 in season opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball team lost their season opener 77-69 to Columbia at home Monday night.

The Tigers led 18-9 after the first quarter, but Columbia took control from there.

The Lions outscored Memphis 27-15 in the fourth quarter to walk away with the upset win.

Maddie Griggs led the Tigers with 18 points while Jamirah Shutes finished with 17.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.