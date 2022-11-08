Memphis Tigers open season with huge 76-67 road win over Vanderbilt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers opened the season with their first true road game in 30 years, and it didn’t bother them at all.

The Tigers went into Vanderbilt and dominated the Commodores on their way to a 76-67 win.

DeAndre Williams led the Tigers with 17 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Kendric Davis, playing his first game as a Tiger, scored 16 points and Memphis native Alex Lomax finished with a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

