Man shot, killed outside Hickory Ridge Mall
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been killed after a shooting took place outside the Hickory Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:31 p.m., police responded to 6133 Winchester Road where a man was found dead on the scene.
The number of suspects is unknown, but police say the shooter(s) took off in a light-colored vehicle.
Police have blocked off a portion of the road and have marked it as an active crime scene.
Police ask that those with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
