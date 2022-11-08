Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man shot, killed outside Hickory Ridge Mall

A crime scene has emerged on Winchester Road Tuesday night after the fatal shooting of a man in...
A crime scene has emerged on Winchester Road Tuesday night after the fatal shooting of a man in the mid-afternoon. The road is blocked to traffic as law enforcement conduct their investigation.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been killed after a shooting took place outside the Hickory Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:31 p.m., police responded to 6133 Winchester Road where a man was found dead on the scene.

The number of suspects is unknown, but police say the shooter(s) took off in a light-colored vehicle.

Police have blocked off a portion of the road and have marked it as an active crime scene.

Police ask that those with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Police believe all four suspects are between 18 and 24 years of age.
Police say man’s Tesla stolen from restaurant parking lot, 4 suspects at large
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday night forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 8, 2022
wmd
Your questions answered: November 2022 election information
Election night preview
Election preview with political analyst Mike Nelson
Memphis police
Pedestrian hit on North Hollywood St.