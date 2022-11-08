Man shot, killed outside Hickory Ridge Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been killed after a shooting took place outside the Hickory Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:31 p.m., police responded to 6133 Winchester Road where a man was found dead on the scene.

The number of suspects is unknown, but police say the shooter(s) took off in a light-colored vehicle.

Police have blocked off a portion of the road and have marked it as an active crime scene.

Police ask that those with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

