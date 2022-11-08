Man shot, killed near Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting Monday night at a business on Tchulahoma Road.

Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at 10:21 p.m. at 4625 Tchulahoma Road near Shelby Drive.

The victim died on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Tips regarding this incident can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

