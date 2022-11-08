Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man shot, killed near Shelby Drive

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting Monday night at a business on Tchulahoma Road.

Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at 10:21 p.m. at 4625 Tchulahoma Road near Shelby Drive.

The victim died on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Tips regarding this incident can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
Christopher Caldwell, 21.
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail

Latest News

2 hospitalized after shooting on Waterside Drive
ELECTION DAY: Polls open for Tennessee midterm election
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 11/8
MSCS Board discusses process for nationwide superintendent search
Memphis Education Fund hosts community meetings ahead of national search for next MSCS superintendent