Man held on $250k bond for shooting at FedEx facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man was arrested for shooting a co-worker at a FedEx facility after a heated argument.

The Nov. 2nd shooting began after an argument between the 24-year-old, Jalen Hamilton and 31-year-old, Morris William.

On Nov. 7th, police interviewed Hamilton and he stated that William touched him on his back and he did not like that.

After the argument between the two, Hamilton walked away. Police say that later as he was walking to his car in the parking lot, William drove up and pointed a weapon at Hamilton. William then procceeded out of his vehicle to the passegner side and struck Hamilton in his abdomen.

Hamilton was rushed to the hospital in critical conditon.

William is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

