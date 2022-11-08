Holiday Food Drive
Grizzlies outdueled by Tatum in loss against Celtics

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12)...
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night.

The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped in the backcourt and never got off a shot for a chance to tie the game.

Morant finished with 30 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

Desmond Bane had 19 points for Memphis.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and nine rebounds but made only one of his six 3-pointers for the Celtics, who were 12 of 37 from outside the arc.

