ELECTION DAY: Races on the ballot for Midterm elections in Tennessee

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Election Day for the midterms is finally here!

Several representatives at the state and federal level will be elected for the state of Tennessee Tuesday night, but there are also some municipal races on the ballot here in Shelby County.

Voters will cast their vote for Tennessee governor, U.S. and state House of Representatives, and three state Senate races are on the ballot.

There are also four amendments on the ballot for voters.

If passed, those will either add or change a section to the Tennessee Constitution.

It’s important to note that your vote for those amendments will not be counted unless you also cast a vote for governor.

If you live in Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, Millington or Memphis, you will have some extra items on your ballot.

Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland voters will be voting for their city’s mayor.

Memphis is holding a special election for City Council and municipal court judge.

There are also several aldermen, school board and commissioner races on the ballot for some municipalities.

If you did not cast your vote during early voting and you plan to vote Tuesday, make sure you bring a state or federal-issued ID.

The ID can be expired.

College students, your student ID will not be accepted.

