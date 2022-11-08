Election Day Tuesday: Bartlett to have first new Mayor in 20 years

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Mayor’s chair, Keith McDonald will no longer be the elected leader of Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city.

Come Tuesday, thousands of registered Bartlett voters will decide who will lead the city.

Four candidates have declared their interest in the position: David Parsons, Brent Hammonds, Kevin Quinn, and John Lackey.

Parsons brings 20 years of city leadership to the table, his experience being as the city’s Alderman for Position 3 for as long as McDonald has been Mayor.

He’s also led his construction company David Parsons Construction for more than 30 years, even being president of the Tennessee Homebuilders Association.

He says he’s an advocate for public safety, education, and fiscal responsibility.

“I’ve raised my family in Bartlett,” Parsons said. “I’m a Bartlett High School graduate. I have owned and operated a Bartlett business. My roots run deep in Bartlett. I have years of experience, service, and leadership. My commitment and dedication is to family values, and keeping out city safe, strong, and thriving.”

Hammonds is an ‘88 Bartlett High School Graduate, with 25 years of experience as a Bartlett police officer.

He plans to use that experience as a strength in fighting violent crime.

“On Tuesday, you have the opportunity to vote for someone that’s devoted over 25 years to keeping you and your family safe,” said Hammonds. “I promise to continue supporting safety, transparency in government, and investing in our schools.”

Quinn is a Mid-Southerner, having lived in Bartlett for 17 years now.

He was elected to Bartlett’s Alderman Position 6 in 2020.

He boasts 35 years of experience in business, government, and non-profit work.

His number one priority, if elected, is to fix and update the city’s infrastructure.

“I believe the people have listened to me and that they know that I’ve got good experience, good knowledge of what’s going on,” said Quinn. “I’m very dedicated. I’m not going to do this part-time. This will be my full-time job. I’m willing to go the extra mile for whatever it takes. I’m just an in-depth, analytical person, and I’m ready to get on the job.”

Lackey has served Shelby County as an engineer and reserve sheriff’s deputy for Shelby County.

He could not be reached for comment.

Along with the Mayor’s race, three of the six aldermen races will have new faces.

A new era in local governance is in store for Bartlett.

Click here for a full list of Shelby County candidates.

Click here to find your Shelby County polling place.

