Eating disorders at all-time high since pandemic

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eating disorders and mood and anxiety disorders are at an all-time high since the pandemic, according to a recent study conducted by the CDC.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, the popularity of virtual therapy has surged since the pandemic.

Dr. Deb Michel, the National Director of At Home, joined Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how virtual treatment can assist adolescents struggling with their mental health post-COVID.

Dr. Michel also talked about the signs that your loved one may be struggling and in need of professional support.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

