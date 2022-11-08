Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert

Legendary '90s boy band Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert in London. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN/Gray News) – Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys cried at the boy band’s Sunday night concert in London during a tribute to his brother, Aaron Carter.

Aaron Carter died Saturday at the age of 34.

Note: In the video, Aaron Carter’s age is accidentally announced as 43 instead of 34.

The band performed “No Place” as photos of Nick Carter and the “I Want Candy” singer played on screen.

The 42-year-old was visibly emotional, sobbing as bandmates A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough hugged him.

“Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.”

Dorough said they were dedicating their next song, “Breathe,” to Aaron Carter.

“May you rest in peace,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
USPS mail
USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
Hundreds of fans, along with friends and family, poured into Hernando Funeral Home to pay their...
Hundreds pay respect to Jerry Lee Lewis at Hernando visitation

Latest News

Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
Legendary '90s boy band The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert...
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert