5-month-old found dead in hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department found a five-month-old girl dead in a hotel Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 8 a.m. at the Travelodge by Wyndham located at 1471 East Brooks Road.

The cause of death is unknown, and MPD is investigating.

