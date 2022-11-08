Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 young boys arrested for starting apartment fire that killed 2, police say

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being...
According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.(KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CNN) - Two Colorado juveniles are in custody for allegedly setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Halloween night.

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.

The two unidentified suspects appeared in a Jefferson County courthouse by WebEx on Monday.

The judge said the two caused a “substantial risk of harm to others.”

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine, died in the fire.

At least seven people, including a firefighter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
Christopher Caldwell, 21.
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail

Latest News

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Sen. Ted Cruz and another person in the parade are shown reacting to an object thrown at Cruz...
Beer can tossed at Sen. Cruz during Houston Astros victory parade
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay