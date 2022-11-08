Holiday Food Drive
2 hospitalized after shooting on Waterside Drive

(MGN)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday morning on Waterside Drive.

Memphis Police Department says one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition the other is non-critical.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

