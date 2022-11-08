1 dead after single-car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-car crash that left a person dead.

MPD says officers responded to the crash at I-40 and Hollywood Street Monday at 11:10 p.m. to find one person inside the vehicle.

The person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No additional information about what caused the crash has been released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.