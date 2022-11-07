Woman charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old to make first court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged in the deadly shooting that killed a toddler and injured a mother on Friday is set to appear in court Monday.

This will be the first court appearance for 19-year-old Juanita Bruce since she turned herself in over the weekend as the mother remains hospitalized.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on Breedlove Street in the New Chicago area.

The police report shows the incident started with a fight between Bruce and another woman before Bruce reportedly pulled a gun out of her purse and allegedly shot a woman, her toddler and grazed another woman who was nearby.

The 1-year-old died at the scene.

Memphis Police Department says Bruce left the scene in a gray Infiniti but turned herself in hours later.

She is facing nine charges including first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The affidavit says Bruce confessed to shooting a woman when she turned herself in Friday evening but said she had no intentions of shooting the 1-year-old girl.

