Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old to make first court appearance

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged in the deadly shooting that killed a toddler and injured a mother on Friday is set to appear in court Monday.

This will be the first court appearance for 19-year-old Juanita Bruce since she turned herself in over the weekend as the mother remains hospitalized.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on Breedlove Street in the New Chicago area.

The police report shows the incident started with a fight between Bruce and another woman before Bruce reportedly pulled a gun out of her purse and allegedly shot a woman, her toddler and grazed another woman who was nearby.

The 1-year-old died at the scene.

Memphis Police Department says Bruce left the scene in a gray Infiniti but turned herself in hours later.

She is facing nine charges including first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The affidavit says Bruce confessed to shooting a woman when she turned herself in Friday evening but said she had no intentions of shooting the 1-year-old girl.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USPS mail
USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 11/7
Leaders say California foundation could heal and empower system-impacted people in Shelby County
Leaders say California foundation could heal and empower system-impacted people in Shelby County
Memphis police
Witness recounts shooting at North Memphis park that left 1-year-old girl dead
Witness recounts shooting at North Memphis park that left 1-year-old girl dead
Witness recounts shooting at North Memphis park that left 1-year-old girl dead