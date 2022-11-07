Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.

She claims the suspects robbed and attempted to kidnap her while she was walking into the mall.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a bald fade, light beard, light brown hazel eyes, wearing a gray jogging suit with black and yellow Airforce Ones. His nickname is possibly “Cateye.”

The second suspect is described as a 25 to 35-year-old Black woman, with braids, wearing a black shirt and black pants with a heavy build.

MPD has not released a photo of this suspect.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report anonymous tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.