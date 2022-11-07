Holiday Food Drive
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available

Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tennessee Community College(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, with 149 open positions for Memphians in search of a job.

The job fair will take place on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Union Avenue Campus Parish Building at 737 Union Avenue in Memphis.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to apply for a variety of open positions ranging from adjunct faculty to administrative assistant to child care aide, and learn about the college’s benefits.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for qualified applicants and contingent job offers will be made.

Participants should bring several copies of their resume, valid identification, and plan to dress for success.

For more information and to view and apply for jobs online, job seekers may visit the college’s Human Resources site or call 901-333-5000.

