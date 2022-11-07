Showers today & First Alert to dropping temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are scattered showers this morning and we will have the chance for a stray shower this afternoon too. Many areas are waking up to mist and patchy fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 am, which means visibility could drop below one mile. High temperatures today will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have more sunshine tomorrow and temperatures will jump to 80 degrees. Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees Wednesday with sunshine. It will stay sunny with highs in the 70s Thursday, but a cold front on Friday will bring clouds and a cool down. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will feel much cooler this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s over the weekend and frost will be likely on Saturday night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.