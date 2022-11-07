Senatobia schools on lockdown after threatening phone calls

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools have remained on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school.

District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m.

All schools immediately sheltered in place.

Senatobia police officers and other emergency responders are at all campuses actively investigating.

The district says schools remain on lockdown at this time.

