Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Senatobia schools on lockdown after threatening phone calls

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools have remained on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school.

District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m.

All schools immediately sheltered in place.

Senatobia police officers and other emergency responders are at all campuses actively investigating.

The district says schools remain on lockdown at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
USPS mail
USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Hearing delayed in Brian Kelsey’s fraud case
Jmarious Rodgers charged with capital murder
Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide
A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk...
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
Male suspect in robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall
Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall