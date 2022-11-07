Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders in the world, characterized by recurrent seizures that impact approximately 3.4 million in the U.S. alone.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how epilepsy impacted his long football career, along with his involvement with the STEPS Toward Zero Campaign.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

